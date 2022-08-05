Authorities ask people to drive carefully at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are asking drivers in Sturgis and the surrounding areas to be careful on the road while enjoying the annual motorcycle rally.

The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s opening ceremonies were held at Harley Davidson Rally Point. Law enforcement already reported some accidents on Friday. One of those was a car-vs-pedestrian incident on Lazelle Street, where a woman received a hurt ankle and there was also a collision at I-90′s Exit 30 involving a semi-truck, according to The Home Slice Group.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman welcomed in bikers, reminding residents to look out for the large number of people vacationing in the area.

“I’d like to welcome you to the 82nd annual Sturgis rally event, we’ll have a half-a-million visitors come to spend their time with us this week,” said Al Reiman. “Please be polite, and watch out for them. They’re here on vacation, sometimes not paying attention. Let’s pay attention for them and keep everyone safe and send them home.”

And, while Sturgis is the home base for the rally, it also spills over into surrounding Black Hills towns. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says even Rapid City will see heavy traffic.

“Just want to do a quick safety message and welcome everybody to the beautiful Black Hills, and you know for the folks here in Rapid City, make sure you’re taking your time, being slow, and make sure you’re looking out for bikers,” said Don Hedrick.

