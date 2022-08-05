Avera Medical Minute
Canaries rally to take series from Winnipeg

Pair of four run innings lift Sioux Falls to 8-6 victory
Birds take series with 8-6 victory
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Riding a pair of four-run innings, the Sioux Falls Canaries rallied to top Winnipeg 8-6 Thursday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Goldeyes opened the scoring with an RBI single from Raul Navarro in the first inning and added three runs in the fourth with a Kevin LaChance double and a two-run homerun from Deon Stafford.

Shamoy Christopher led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double and Nick Gotta followed with a walk: Angelo Altavilla singled to load the bases before Zane Gurwitz drove in two runs with a double. A third run would later score on an error before Trey Michalczewski ripped an RBI double to tie the game.

The Goldeyes answered with two runs in the sixth inning; a LaChance homerun and Stafford crossed home plate on an error. But the Birds once again responded with a four-run frame in the bottom half. Altavilla doubled to score Kona Quiggle before Gavin LaValley crushed a three-run homerun and the bullpen locked Winnipeg down the rest of the way.

Eight different Canaries finished with a hit while Nate Garkow tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn his first professional victory. Sioux Falls is now 27-42 and embarks on a six-game roadtrip beginning Friday night in Gary.

