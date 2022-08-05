Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car vs. dump truck crash leaves one dead and five injured near Woonsocket

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket.

According to the SD Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign an intersection. The Toyota collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.

A 70-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries. The three passengers received minor injuries. The 45-year-old male driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

The annual McCrossan Rodeo. Christy Menning joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk...
14th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo raises money for at-risk youth Aug. 27
Motorcycles
Mitchell hosts the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party
Officers arrested 18-year-old suspect Damon Grimes from Sioux Falls, who faces charges of one...
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kevin Bass, from Sioux Falls was taken into custody and charged...
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls