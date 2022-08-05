Car vs. dump truck crash leaves one dead and five injured near Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket.

According to the SD Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign an intersection. The Toyota collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.

A 70-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The 72-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries. The three passengers received minor injuries. The 45-year-old male driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.