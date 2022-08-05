Comedy Troupe Prairie Madness performs their homecoming show Aug. 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comedy Troupe- Prairie Madness- is rounding out a tour that started off in California and has led them all the way back to the midwest.

Prairie Madness is the only femme-only comedy group in the midwest. The group will perform their homecoming show at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

Prairie Madness is hoping to pave the way and empower other women to take to the stage. The women say they’re “all a little crazy,” and decided on the name, Prairie Madness after the label women received during pioneer times when they were experiencing episodes of hysteria.

If you’re interested in at least trying your hand at comedy, Prairie Madness hosts various open-mic events every week. Every Monday starting Sep. 12, you can try an open mic event in the basement at Luckies, and every Wednesday night, try your hand at some comedy at Boss’ Comedy Club.

For more information, check out Prairie Madness on Facebook.

