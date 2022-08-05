Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair

By Brian Allen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday’s Dakota News Now @ 4 pm we were joined in studio by Julie Eddy, a Country Music singer/songwriter and a native of Dell Rapids. She is one of the musical acts at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. She will be the opening act for Justin Moore this coming weekend.

Eddy now calls Nashville her home.

She has a song out now called “Roll With Us” which she performed on the 4pm news.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

Prairie Madness Comedy Troupe
Prairie Madness performing at Boss's Comedy Club in Tea
Julie Eddy set to perform at Sioux Empire Fair
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Cooler for Saturday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather