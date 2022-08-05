Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday’s Dakota News Now @ 4 pm we were joined in studio by Julie Eddy, a Country Music singer/songwriter and a native of Dell Rapids. She is one of the musical acts at this year’s Sioux Empire Fair. She will be the opening act for Justin Moore this coming weekend.

Eddy now calls Nashville her home.

She has a song out now called “Roll With Us” which she performed on the 4pm news.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.