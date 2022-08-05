Flying Farmer Fun Fly Air Show takes flight in Rushmore Aug. 6 & 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 32nd annual celebration of the Flying Farmer Fun Fly will take place in Rushmore on Aug. 6 & 7.

People travel from as far as California, Texas, and Arizona to watch talented pilots of remote control aircraft put on a show with planes, jets, choppers, and drones. The two-day event will take place at 21316 300th ST Rushmore. On Saturday, the series of events will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A farmer of rural Rushmore Minnesota, Dave Boldt, was the member who held the event at his residence. Since he passed away, the event is now carried on by Southwest Highflyers and Adam Henning who has taken up residence on the Boldt homestead. The Southwest Highflyers have been an existing AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics) club for 35 years.

The Highflyers are dedicated to the youth and all ages and will train those wanting to learn the hobby by appointment with one of their members.

