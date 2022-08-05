Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in...
FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly, N.J., May 28, 2019. D'Amico, of New Jersey, who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison.

A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday.

D’Amico admitted concocting the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme.

McClure and Bobbitt also have pleaded guilty. D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway
Prairie Madness Comedy Troupe
Prairie Madness performing at Boss's Comedy Club in Tea
FILE - The breach is especially worrisome because many Twitter account owners, including human...
Twitter breach exposed anonymous account owners
Julie Eddy is a Dell Rapids native who now lives in Neshville.
Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair