Inflation impacts vendor prices at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation on the rise the Sioux Empire Fair may look a little bit different this year.

President and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association, Scott Wick says they have experienced many price increases with inflation.

“As far as us as a fair, we’re definitely experiencing some increased costs in contracted labor services, what we have to being in for production and different things to do our concerts,” said Scott Wick, President, and CEO of W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair Association.

While they are facing these increased costs, Wick says it was important to keep the fair affordable.

“We’re maintaining our costs, the super pass has gone up, but we maintained that price for several years that took an increase,” said Wick.

He says consumers will also see price increases in carnival tickets and vendors at the fair.

Trisha Kotlinski is the owner of Texas Bayou Billy Sweet Tea, and she says she has had to raise her prices in response to inflation.

“We try to keep our costs down, however this last year with inflation and everything and the fuel prices, they’re affecting us as much as our customers as well,” said Trisha Kotlinski, owner of Texas Bayou Billy Sweet Tea.

She says while they were forced to increase prices they still want to absorb as much of the cost as possible.

“For instance, we’re a one-dollar refill for life, right now we’re a two-dollar refill. We’re grateful we can only go up one extra dollar but we’re not happy about going up an extra dollar. But we must offset our costs,” said Kotlinski.

While different costs have gone up at the fair in Sioux Falls, officials say it was important that the price of admission stays the same as it has in years past.

“We just wanted to maintain that gate price so people could still continue to come out and enjoy the fair,” said Wick.

For more information on fair activities and different prices you can follow the links at Admission & Hours (siouxempirefair.com)

