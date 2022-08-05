Mitchell hosts the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big night for Mitchell, the city hosting the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party on Aug. 4.

In an effort to make the August First Fridays on Main event more family-friendly, organizers partnered with Mitchell Main St. & Beyond. The party kicked off with a motorcycle ride through Mitchell and then participants enjoyed a car show, live music, and food on Main Street.

“So fun, and it’s almost like a family reunion,” said Brian Klock of Klock Werks. “Some people aren’t even going to Sturgis this year, they literally came from Okobjee Iowa, and other places, just to come here, from Minneapolis just to come here, and they’re going back home tomorrow.”

Organizers say when they first started the party, it was just a few hundred people. It has now grown to over 5,000 people.

