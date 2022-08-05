Avera Medical Minute
OYO: Canna Lilies

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about Canna Lilies!

Canna Lilies are a tropical plant and will need at least four hours of sun per day. With them being tropicals, you’ll need to make sure you’re giving them plenty of water. With all the water the plant will be using, fertilizing is a must!

One of the problems people run into when planting Cannas is planting them too early. You’ll probably want to wait until mid May before planting them, or about when you’re starting to plant some tomatoes.

There are many pests that like to munch on Cannas. Japanese beetles are a main culprit. You can always use some neem oil to take care of insects. If you do use an insecticide, make sure use them late in the day to make sure you aren’t harming the bee population.

Feel free to deadhead your lilies as new growth and new blooms continue to come in.

