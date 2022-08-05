Avera Medical Minute
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing

Officers arrested 18-year-old suspect Damon Grimes from Sioux Falls, who faces charges of one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Assault Domestic.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered in blood who potentially needed help in northeast Sioux Falls. Multiple officers responded to the area and were not able to locate him. Later, officers received a call from a local hospital that fit the description of who they were looking for, in that the victim had multiple stab wounds.

Upon further investigating, officers discovered the victim had received multiple stab wounds while in an altercation with another male. The suspect male was also involved in another altercation with a separate victim that had a domestic relationship with the suspect. All three people involved in this incident knew each other.

Officers arrested 18-year-old suspect Damon Grimes from Sioux Falls, who faces charges of one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Assault Domestic. Grimes was arrested in a hospital after receiving treatment for some minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

