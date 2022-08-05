Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation.

According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.

Due to the nature of the escalating situation, multiple law enforcement officers from different departments responded to the scene. The suspect had fled before officers arrived, but officers set up a perimeter and used their UAS drone team to help locate the suspect nearby.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kevin Bass, from Sioux Falls was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic, Possession of a Loaded Firearm while Intoxicated, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. The firearm has not been recovered.

Responding parties included the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, UAS team, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Nearby school notified to go into shelter-in-place status

Due to the proximity of Hayward Elementary and Marie Carter Community Center, Metro Communications contacted the school to go on a shelter-in-place status until police were able to figure out what was going on. Fortunately, school is not in session and there was limited staff so they were easily able to go into that status and everyone is accounted for.

