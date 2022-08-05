Sioux Falls East stays alive, Rapid City Post 22 eliminated at Central Plains Regional

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One team from the Rushmore State is still alive at the Central Plains Legion Regional in Rapid City.

And it’s not the host team and South Dakota state champion.

Sioux Falls East Post 15 bounced back from a loss to West Fargo (ND) yesterday to club Moville (IA) 12-0 in an elimination game on Thursday morning in Rapid City. Tournament host and state champion Rapid City Post 22 played in an elimination game immediately after that yet spotted Mankato (MN) a big lead and could get their bats going, falling 7-2 to get eliminated from the tournament.

Sioux Falls East will face St. Michael (MN) tomorrow at 4:30 PM CST.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

