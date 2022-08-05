Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many ride their bikes into Sturgis every year, some prefer to fly in and have their ride waiting for them when they land.

According to Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman, approximately half-a-million people will come together for this year’s 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the majority of bikers will ride in on their bikes, some people visiting from farther destinations, prefer to have their bikes waiting for them at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

“They ship with us, they fly in, they walk out of the airport, they come here and get on their motorcycle and then enjoy themselves here for a week,” said Jim Singletary with Singletary Motorcycle Transport. When the bikers are done, they’ll “Bring their motorcycle back, and then in three or four days, we have their motorcycles back to them.”

Singletary says he has been in the business of shipping motorcycles to Rapid City from the southeast, primarily from states such as Florida, Georgia, and Alabama for nearly two decades.

This year, 60 bikes were in his care with around 80 percent of his clientele being repeat customers.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.