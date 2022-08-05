Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.(Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many ride their bikes into Sturgis every year, some prefer to fly in and have their ride waiting for them when they land.

According to Black Hills Harley-Davidson President Al Reiman, approximately half-a-million people will come together for this year’s 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the majority of bikers will ride in on their bikes, some people visiting from farther destinations, prefer to have their bikes waiting for them at the Rapid City Regional Airport.

“They ship with us, they fly in, they walk out of the airport, they come here and get on their motorcycle and then enjoy themselves here for a week,” said Jim Singletary with Singletary Motorcycle Transport. When the bikers are done, they’ll “Bring their motorcycle back, and then in three or four days, we have their motorcycles back to them.”

Singletary says he has been in the business of shipping motorcycles to Rapid City from the southeast, primarily from states such as Florida, Georgia, and Alabama for nearly two decades.

This year, 60 bikes were in his care with around 80 percent of his clientele being repeat customers.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

Prairie Madness Comedy Troupe
Prairie Madness performing at Boss's Comedy Club in Tea
Julie Eddy is a Dell Rapids native who now lives in Neshville.
Dell Rapids native to perform at the Sioux Empire Fair
Julie Eddy set to perform at Sioux Empire Fair
Cooler for Saturday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather