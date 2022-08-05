West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers taking over at quarterback for Iowa State

AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Iowa State is starting a new era at quarterback after the graduation of long time starter Brock Purdy.

Their new leader under center is someone very familiar to fans in these parts.

Former West Sioux star Hunter Dekkers has been tabbed to take over for the Cyclones.

While he was with the Falcons Dekkers became the most prolific passer in Iowa High School history, throwing for nearly 11,000 yards and 126 touchdowns. He’s seen spot duty over the last two years, and now it’s his turn to take over a program that’s had five straight winning seasons and been to five consecutive bowl games.

Dekkers is scheduled to make his debut as start on September third in Ames against Southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.