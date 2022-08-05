Avera Medical Minute
With difficult schedule ahead Coyotes hit ground running at start of fall camp

Seventh year of Bob Nielson era gets underway
USD coming off 7-5 season and second FCS playoff bid in program history
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football season has arrived in South Dakota.

9-man and 11B high schools began practice today while in Vermillion the Coyotes opened up their fall camp.

Year seven of the Bob Nielson era comes in with some momentum following a 7-5 season in which the Coyotes made the FCS Playoffs for the second time in program history. The Yotes bring back most of a talented offense, including two year starting quarterback Carson Camp.

Though it’s only their first practice, USD really has to hit the ground running due to a brutal opening schedule. Yet the Coyotes are confident they’ll be ready to answer the bell.

