4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot to death in Ohio and a man considered armed and dangerous is being sought.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired.

Chief John Porter said four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t released and police said the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear.

Police are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was believed to have fled the area in a sport utility vehicle and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

A message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.

