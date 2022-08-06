Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a...
Police rescue raccoon from mayonnaise jar
Cooler for the Weekend
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Night Team Weather