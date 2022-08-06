Fall camps starts for SDSU Football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Missouri Valley is springing to action as the start of the 2022 season is less than a month away. Thursday, the South Dakota Coyotes kicked off their fall camp in Vermillion. Friday, it was the Jackrabbits getting things going up in Brookings.

South Dakota State is coming off a 11-4 season, making the FCS Championship semi-finals falling to Montana State. John Stiegelmeier will be entering his 26th year in leading the Jacks.

The team will have Mark Gronowski back under center after suffering an injuring in the FCS Championship game against Sam Houston State.

The fall camp is a good opportunity for the team to knock off the final rust of the off-season and get some reps it at full speed. And a good opportunity to fix as many errors as possible before the season starts.

“I’m just so excited to be out here with my boys playing again. We’ve been out here all summer working every single day, all the already two and a half months. There’s a little rust to knock off going full speed again with linemen in front of me and moving at full speed. But just getting here and playing with all of my guys again is the best feeling ever.” Gronowski said.

“Everything you do at practice is on film. You can watch it, go back, critique yourself. Coaches are going to critique you. And that’s kind of that big part of fall camp. You can go back and see what you did wrong and fix it the next day, and just keep building on that day after day.” Junior LB Adam Bock said.

The Jackrabbits have their work cut out for them the rest of their fall camp headed into the season. They will face Iowa in a sold-out Kinnick Stadium to start the year on September 3.

