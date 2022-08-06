Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults

Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with...
Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while on duty.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) - A former police officer in Fresno County is facing federal charges after authorities said he sexually assaulted four women while on active duty.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment in charging 38-year-old J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger Police Department officer, with depriving the women of their constitutional rights under the color of law.

According to the indictment, on multiple occasions from August 2017 to June 2021, Torrence engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct that ranged from directing a victim to remove her clothing without a legitimate law enforcement purpose to forcing his victims to engage in sex acts.

Authorities said four of the charged counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. One count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years. The remaining five counts each carry a maximum statutory penalty of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The Justice Department reports the Sanger Police Department no longer employs Torrence, and any sentence given would be determined at the court’s discretion.

Officials said the FBI Sacramento Field Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this case to contact the FBI at 916-746-7000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday. The Nebraska State...
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
“By taking away the little they have to give life any meaning at all, it’s only a matter of...
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice

Latest News

The city of Volga is offering a 1,000-dollar reward to anyone who has information that leads to...
Volga offering $1,000 reward for information in lug nut case
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris from...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info