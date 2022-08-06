Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver

A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Aug. 6, 2022
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.

It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few miles down the road near the Lennox exit.

The driver, a 33-year-old from Yankton, was taken into custody.

Later, it was discovered the gun he aimed was a replica handgun. Law enforcement also found drugs in the car.

The man was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, DUI 1st, forgery, possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked, and possession of marijuana.

