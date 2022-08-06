Rain, thunderstorm chances to be with us through Sunday Evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A frontal boundary slowly moving across the area will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms over the next day and a half.

Portions of central and northeast South Dakota saw showers and thunderstorms, some that turned severe, during the evening and overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning. Rain totals with this varied from a few tenths of an inch to a few inches, which prompted Flash Flood and Areal Flood Warnings in portions of south central, northeast and central South Dakota.

The boundary slowly drifts east and southeast today, so we’ll keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day into tonight. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm or two is possible for the southeastern counties this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from around 70 northeast to the low 90s far southeast, and there is a Heat Advisory in place for Clay and Union counties from noon until 7 PM.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight through Sunday evening but severe weather is not expected. The main threats will be lightning and locally heavier rainfall. Highs Sunday will only be in the mid 60s to mid 70s, which is about 10-20 degrees below average for early August.

The drier weather returns for the upcoming week and along with that, heat levels come back up as well with highs returning to the 80s and 90s.

