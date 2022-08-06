Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF East eliminated in Central Plains Legion Tournament

Sioux Falls East’s season is over with a loss to St. Michael Post 567, MN in the Central Plains Legion Tournament by a score of 5-3.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls East’s season is over with a loss to St. Michael Post 567, MN in the Central Plains Legion Tournament by a score of 5-3.

Myles Rees is credited with the loss for East, pitching 6.2 innings allowing nine hits and five runs. Zachary Romans picks up the win for St. Michael, as they move on in the tournament to play another day.

Andrew Glovich, Tate Schafer, and Cael Swanson all scored runs for East. St. Michael led 5-1 headed into the bottom of the 7th inning. Sawyer Tolk drove in Swanson, while Jackson Boe would ground out but allow Glovich to score late in the game. However it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Sioux Falls East finishes the year with a 36-17 record.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Canaries strike often and early in their 9-2 win over Gary SouthShore.
Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore
Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore
SF East eliminated in Central Plains Legion Tournament
Sioux Falls Little League would stumble in their first crack at the Midwest Region tournament,...
Sioux Falls Little League falls in first game in Midwest Region Tournament