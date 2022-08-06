SF East eliminated in Central Plains Legion Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls East’s season is over with a loss to St. Michael Post 567, MN in the Central Plains Legion Tournament by a score of 5-3.

Myles Rees is credited with the loss for East, pitching 6.2 innings allowing nine hits and five runs. Zachary Romans picks up the win for St. Michael, as they move on in the tournament to play another day.

Andrew Glovich, Tate Schafer, and Cael Swanson all scored runs for East. St. Michael led 5-1 headed into the bottom of the 7th inning. Sawyer Tolk drove in Swanson, while Jackson Boe would ground out but allow Glovich to score late in the game. However it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Sioux Falls East finishes the year with a 36-17 record.

