Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore

The Sioux Falls Canaries strike often and early in their 9-2 win over Gary SouthShore.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries strike often and early in their 9-2 win over Gary SouthShore.

Cesilio Pimentel is credited with the win for the Canaries, while Harrison Francis picks up the loss for the RailCats. Pimentel collected three strikeouts and allowed seven hits, with one earned run.

Sioux Falls scored one run each in the first three innings, before opening up a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning by scoring five runs. Eight Canaries scored runs, while Aaron Takacs scored two for the Birds. Ozzie Martinez led the team with three hits. Nick Gotta tallied three RBI’s.

Sioux Falls and Gary will face of again Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

