Sioux Falls Little League falls in first game in Midwest Region Tournament

Sioux Falls Little League would stumble in their first crack at the Midwest Region tournament, falling 5-4 to Webb City, MO.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team is on the road in Whitestown, Indiana just outside of Indianapolis. The team faced off against Webb City, Missouri in the first round of the Midwest Region, something the players on the team have been looking forward to.

The players say they’re ready to face off against some of the best teams in the country, and to experience the atmosphere of a Little League Region Tournament. Most of this team has been playing together for a few years now, winning state tournaments the past two year and this year to move on to the regional tournament. Even with the desire to win, they’re just excited at the chance to go and experience the competition and fans.

“I’m looking to see the atmosphere, just see all of the people there. See just where we’re playing, just take it all in.” Eli Hart said.

“Some teams bunt, some teams try to steal. Some teams just try to do different stuff that we don’t do here. We have to be ready for all of that.” Tanner Charron said.

But they’d stumble in their first crack at the tournament, falling 5-4 to Webb City, MO.

Evin Edwards had the highlight moment for Sioux Falls, scoring a three-run home run in the bottom of the 5th inning. Sioux Falls would be up 4-1 headed into the 6th. But Webb City would score four runs to take a 5-4 lead, and hold onto it until the end of the game.

Sioux Falls now moves to the elimination bracket of the tournament. They face a win-or-go-home match against Minnesota Saturday at noon. That game can be seen on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

