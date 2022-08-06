Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s latest brewery embraces small town vibe

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will find one of the newest breweries in the state. Jefferson Beer Supply has a passion for crafting brews, but their main passion comes from the community. Co-owners Nicki Werner and Anthony Roark opened their business up earlier this year to a town of 600 people. The weekends are usually accompanied by food trucks and activities including morning yoga and family movie night.

