SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children.

The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls.

The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

