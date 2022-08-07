First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments continue despite poor weather

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain and high winds didn’t hold up too much action at both sites for the State Amateur Baseball Championships Saturday.

Despite being delayed for a couple of hours, action eventually resumed at Cadwell Park in Mitchell in the Class “B” tournament. Dell Rapids Mudcats would take the 7-0 win over Northville in the first game of the day. Larchwood would walk-off Volga in the second game. After a delay, Lake Norden would claim the 5-3 win over Freeman. Saturday’s final game between Winner/Colome and the Redfield Pheasants would start very late in the night.

In Aberdeen for the opening rounds of Class A, the Renner Monarchs and Rapid City A’s would start early making up their washed-out game from Friday night. Renner would claim the 12-0 win. The A’s would stay alive in the elimination bracket with a 12-8 win over the Yankton Tappers. The Sioux Falls Squirrels won their first round game over the Rapid City Diamondbacks 14-3. The Sioux Falls Hops would take down hosts Aberdeen Circus 2-0.

