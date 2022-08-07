One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first full day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought with it a series of crashes, one of which was fatal.

The death occurred Saturday morning west of Hayes on Highway 34 when a motorcycle was rear-ended by another bike.

The driver of the motorcycle that was rear-ended suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver died at a rapid city hospital.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

In addition, there were four injury accidents on Saturday.

There have also been 23 DUI arrests and 25 drug-related arrests.

