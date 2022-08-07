One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first full day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brought with it a series of crashes, one of which was fatal.
The death occurred Saturday morning west of Hayes on Highway 34 when a motorcycle was rear-ended by another bike.
The driver of the motorcycle that was rear-ended suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver died at a rapid city hospital.
Neither was wearing a helmet.
In addition, there were four injury accidents on Saturday.
There have also been 23 DUI arrests and 25 drug-related arrests.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.