Second day of SDGA Amateur Championships sees plenty of leaderboard moves

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the SDGA Amateur Championships saw plenty of action at the top of each leaderboard headed into the final day of competition.

Jack Lundin led the way in the men’s championship, shooting an eight-under-par round to sit at the top of the leaderboard at eight-under. Jack Tanner shot a six-under-par 66 to move up to second place, sitting at seven-under after two days. Riley Duncanson and Nick Lust sit tied for third place at four-under-par, with Jonah Dohrer and Lucas Schaefbauer rounding out the top five. Jacob Otta, Ryan Jansa, and Will Grevlos are tied for seventh place.

Reese Jansa continues to hold a strong lead in the women’s championship, shooting a one-over-par 73 Saturday but still sitting at two-under-par in total. Lauren Tims sits in second place at five-over-par, with Amanda Schelske in third place. Molly Stevens and Karla Cotton round out the top five.

