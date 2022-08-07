Avera Medical Minute
Sen. Thune amendment protects small and medium-sized businesses

The U.S. Senate voted Sunday to officially pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic package addressing health care, climate change, and taxes.
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Senate voted Sunday to officially pass the Inflation Reduction Act, a major economic package addressing health care, climate change, and taxes.

Senators worked throughout the night Saturday into Sunday on a marathon series of amendment votes to the bill.

One of which passed was brought forward by South Dakota Senator John Thune.

He said on the Senate floor Saturday that the bill would not help with inflation, but is reckless spending by Democrats.

His amendment protects small and medium-sized businesses from a $35-billion tax increase.

Thune released a statement following the bill’s passage Sunday highlighting his amendment.

“At the last minute, Senate Democrats attempted to sneak yet another tax hike on American job creators into their reckless tax-and-spending spree, but fortunately, common sense prevailed,” said Thune. “The adoption of my amendment will protect small- and medium-sized businesses, many of which are trying to recover from the pandemic and survive a rocky economy, from this onerous tax hike.”

Now that the legislation has officially passed the Senate, it needs to be approved by the U.S. House. It would then go to President Biden to sign into law.

