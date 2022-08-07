Sioux Falls Canaries take another big road win over Gary SouthShore

GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries tallied another dominating win over Gary SouthShore, taking the 14-4 win over the RailCats.

Sioux Falls scored eight runs in the fourth inning to crack the game open, tacking on another three in the ninth inning to firmly put the RailCats away. Neil Lang picked up the win for Sioux Falls, while Edward Cuello tallied the loss for Gary SouthShore.

Nick Gotta hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, adding to his total of 6 RBI’s in the game. Angelo Altavilla and Jabari Henry each added two RBI’s as well.

Sioux Falls has one more game in Gary on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

