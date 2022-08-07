Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Canaries take another big road win over Gary SouthShore

(KSFY)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries tallied another dominating win over Gary SouthShore, taking the 14-4 win over the RailCats.

Sioux Falls scored eight runs in the fourth inning to crack the game open, tacking on another three in the ninth inning to firmly put the RailCats away. Neil Lang picked up the win for Sioux Falls, while Edward Cuello tallied the loss for Gary SouthShore.

Nick Gotta hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, adding to his total of 6 RBI’s in the game. Angelo Altavilla and Jabari Henry each added two RBI’s as well.

Sioux Falls has one more game in Gary on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday. The Nebraska State...
Arrest made after 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
“By taking away the little they have to give life any meaning at all, it’s only a matter of...
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice

Latest News

The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4...
Sioux Falls Little League’s season comes to an end with loss to Minnesota
The Sioux Falls Canaries strike often and early in their 9-2 win over Gary SouthShore.
Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore
Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore
Sioux Falls East’s season is over with a loss to St. Michael Post 567, MN in the Central Plains...
SF East eliminated in Central Plains Legion Tournament