Sioux Falls Little League's season comes to an end with loss to Minnesota

Sioux Falls Little League would stumble in their first crack at the Midwest Region tournament,...
The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN.

Coon Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the bar high for Sioux Falls. But things turned around in the third inning, when Sioux Falls scored four runs of their own to level the score. An RBI from Chase Groshong would give Minnesota the lead back, and they’d keep it to the end of the game.

Kade Oehlke got the start on the mound for Sioux Falls. Eli Hart tallied a three-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game, hitting it almost in the exact same spot that Evin Edwards hit his in Friday’s loss to Missouri. Edwards also collected an RBI in Saturday’s game.

The Sioux Falls Canaries strike often and early in their 9-2 win over Gary SouthShore.
Sioux Falls Canaries tally big win against Gary SouthShore
Sioux Falls East’s season is over with a loss to St. Michael Post 567, MN in the Central Plains...
SF East eliminated in Central Plains Legion Tournament