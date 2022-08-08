2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another motorcyclist has died in a crash at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, authorities say.

The crash was reported in the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s “Rally Tally,” a daily report listing serious crashes and crimes that take place in the Sturgis and Rapid City area during the event.

The latest crash took place Sunday afternoon on I-90 about ten miles north of Rapid City. Troopers say an eastbound Honda motorcycle swerved and crashed into an SUV that was driving ahead of it. The driver of the Honda was thrown from the bike. An eastbound Harley Davidson motorcycle ran into the Honda motorcycle that was lying in the roadway.

The 51-year-old man driving the Harley Davidson died at the scene, troopers say. The 64-year-old man driving the Honda was hospitalized with serious injuries. Neither were wearing helmets. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

This is the second fatal crash of the 2022 rally. The first was reported Saturday near Hayes.

Other stats from Monday’s Rally Tally:

DUI arrests: 45 total (33 at this point last year)

Felony drug arrests: 19 (same as last year)

Total citations : 382 (431 at this point last year)

Injury crashes: 14 (16 at this point last year)

