Aberdeen businesses prepare for Brown County Fair

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County Fair begins August 15th, and while preparations have started at the fairgrounds, local businesses are also preparing for one of Aberdeen’s biggest events of the year.

According to the Brown County Fair Office, last year’s fair attendance was estimated to be around 280,000. Those visitors don’t just come from South Dakota, but surrounding states as well.

“It brings people from all over the region. And when we talk region, we’re talking anywhere from 5, 10, 50, 100 miles away. North Dakota, they’re going to come down for our Brown County Fair with the attractions, the events, the rodeos and the exhibits. It’s going to bring anybody and everybody from that outlying area,” said Casey Weismantel, Executive Director of the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Those visitors not only spend their money on fair food, carnival rides and concerts, but also at local businesses.

Hitch ‘N Post Western Store gets fair visitors in their doors by offering a fair-week sale from August 10th to the 21st. They also sell tickets to the grandstand events in their store.

”Not only do we sell the Brown County Fair tickets, you can get your rodeo tickets or you can get your concert tickets, plus you can get anything that you’re going to wear. You can get boots, you can get hats, jeans, shirts and belts,” said Hitch ‘N Post employee Alissa Battest.

Battest says the Brown County Fair brings some of the biggest crowds of customers for the year.

“So basically, fair week is crazy. It is on of our busiest times of the year. You can just feel the energy when fair week gets closer,” said Battest.

Hitch ‘N Post also participates in the Brown County Fair by providing stick horses for “The World’s Smallest Rodeo” event, which takes place at the fair on August 16th at 3 p.m.

The campgrounds will be full during fair week, but the staff at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel say they’re also filling up.

”It obviously brings outside business into our facility. Normally, our busy time is just the weekend and this fills the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday portion of the week that we’re not usually full,” said Ramkota’ general manager, Bruce Kieffer.

The first major event of the Brown County Fair will be the first night of the Dacotah Bank Stampede Rodeo on Monday, August 15th.

