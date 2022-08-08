An absolutely gorgeous day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re starting off with a little bit of patchy fog around the region this morning. Once that burns out of here this morning, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. The wind will stay light and the humidity should stay low. Make sure you get out and enjoy this gorgeous day!

It’s going to be another good night to open up the windows! Lows will drop back down into the 50s overnight. With plenty of sunshine tomorrow, we should see highs jump back into the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s out west. We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Over the weekend, we’ll bring in a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the 90s Saturday with 80s on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, there’s just a slight chance for some rain with highs in the mid 80s.

