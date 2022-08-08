Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Jerauld County.

Seventy-year-old Karen Kogel of Woonsocket died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. a few miles southwest of Woonsocket. The Highway Patrol says a Toyota Rav4 failed to yield at an intersection and struck a dump truck.

Kogel was a passenger in the SUV. Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 72-year-old Woonsocket man, received life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers - all children between the ages of 2 and 13 - received minor injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 45-year-old Wessington Springs man, received minor injuries.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

