Authorities investigating after Sioux Falls home struck by bullets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say no one was injured after someone fired several shots at a Sioux Falls home.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a home near the intersection of S. Willow Avenue and W. 14th Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. A neighbor reported hearing several shots, but when they looked outside, they didn’t see anything unusual.

Officers later found three bullet holes in the home, Clemens said, and a total of five shell casings outside. No one inside the home was injured.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said the investigation is ongoing.

