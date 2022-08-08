Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Authorities investigating after Sioux Falls home struck by bullets

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say no one was injured after someone fired several shots at a Sioux Falls home.

The incident took place around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a home near the intersection of S. Willow Avenue and W. 14th Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. A neighbor reported hearing several shots, but when they looked outside, they didn’t see anything unusual.

Officers later found three bullet holes in the home, Clemens said, and a total of five shell casings outside. No one inside the home was injured.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

Latest News

File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
Landowners from eight different counties have now filed a complaint against Summit Carbon...
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
Matters of the State Aug. 5, 2022
Matters of the State Aug. 5, 2022
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota