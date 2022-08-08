DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend.

36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault charges including two cases involving assault on law enforcement officers.

Tobias is set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9th. One of the conditions of his parole includes the use of GPS monitoring.

In the release, Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko says, “Based on his criminal history and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison”.

Tobias is a white male, 5′10″ tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

