Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Earth broke record for shortest day in June

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.(NOAA/NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who complain about not having enough time in a day may actually have a point – albeit a very tiny one.

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.

According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the Earth’s rotation was nearly 1.6 milliseconds short of the usual 24-hour day on that date.

That beats out the previous shortest day on record, which was in July of 2020.

Researchers aren’t sure why Earth is turning slightly faster but say the movement of land due to melting glaciers might be a factor.

Despite these, relatively speaking, shorter days, it turns out days used to go by much more quickly.

According to a study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology in 2020, a typical day only lasted about 23.5 hours during the time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

Latest News

Tucker, the official dog of the Seattle Mariners, is shown here.
Take a look at this: MLB team adds rescue dog to roster
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.
2 killed, 4 wounded after argument at Atlanta park
Landowners from eight different counties have now filed a complaint against Summit Carbon...
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company