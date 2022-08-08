First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments wraps up

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first round of both State Amateur Baseball Tournaments are now complete, with the next rounds kicking off.

The Flandreau Cardinals beat Menno 7-2 in Sunday’s early game at Cadwell Park. Kimball/White Lake took the final first round game in the Class B bracket over the Castlewood Monarchs 7-2 as well. Garretson took the 11-1 victory over Madison in the first game of the second round in Mitchell.

In Class A, the field is set for next weekend’s games. Renner and the Sioux Falls Squirrels remain as the only two unbeaten teams. In the elimination bracket, the Rapid City A’s will face off against the Sioux Falls Hops in the first game. Brookings will play the Aberdeen Circus in the other.

