Jack Lundin and Reese Jansa take top spots in SDGA Amateur Championships

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jack Lundin and Reese Jansa stave off the competition Sunday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell to each claim titles in the SDGA Amateur Championships.

Lundin shot a four-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish the competition 12 strokes under par. Jack Tanner of Brookings finished two strokes behind Lundin, shooting a 69 on Sunday. Lucas Schaefbauer mounted a comeback to finish third, shooting a field best 66, finishing nine strokes under par. Jacob Otta finished seven strokes under par. Matthew Schaeer, Jonah Dohrer, and Nick Lust all finished six-under to tie for fifth. Jeff Meyerink, Ryan Jansa, and Will Grevlos rounded out the top ten.

Jansa finished the competition three strokes over par, shooting a five-over 77 on Sunday. Amansa Schelske of Mitchell finished in second place eight strokes back from Jansa at 11 over. Masy Mock and Lauren Tims each finished 14 strokes over par. Karla Cotton finished at 16 over, Molly Stevens at 17 over, and Megan Hinker at 21 over to finish out the Championship flight.

