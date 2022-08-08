Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Judge sets Laurel, NE murder suspect’s bond at $5M

By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge has set bond at $5 million for the suspect in the quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, last week.

Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe wrote in the probable cause for the bond that Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, NE, “is considered an extreme danger to public safety.”

Early Friday morning, NSP’s tactical team entered Jones’ home after surrounding it. Jones was taken into custody with serious burns on his body, according to NSP. Currently, he is in serious condition in a Lincoln, NE hospital.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

Latest News

File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Sioux Falls Police Department
Authorities investigating after Sioux Falls home struck by bullets
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
Landowners from eight different counties have now filed a complaint against Summit Carbon...
Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company