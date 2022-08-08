Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say

Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Tulsa was caught trying to break into the same car twice in one morning, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Andrew Thomas on Wednesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:15 a.m. about a man, later identified as Thomas, trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Though unsuccessful, Thomas caused damage to the car’s door before taking off, police said.

Just over three hours later, Tulsa officers were called out to the same location for a report of Thomas trying to break into the same car again. This time, police said they found Thomas inside the vehicle and took him into custody.

Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a convicted felon.

According to jail records, his bond was set at $4,250, and he is expected in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Some visitors fly their bikes in for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver.
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue over 150 Kentuckians affected by the recent floods.
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods

Latest News

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's dad, gives his thoughts about the three men being sentenced...
Arbery's dad: Mercy shouldn't be offered to those involved in son's death
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine