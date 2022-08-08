Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.

As COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota, Sen. Thune weighs in on the latest push for more federal funding.

And a survivor of a bison attack at Custer State Park talks about the harrowing incident and her long road to recovery.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.