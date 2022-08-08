Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.
As COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota, Sen. Thune weighs in on the latest push for more federal funding.
And a survivor of a bison attack at Custer State Park talks about the harrowing incident and her long road to recovery.
