Matters of the State: Tensions rise between landowners, CO2 pipeline company

Matters of State is our weekly in-depth look at politics impacting viewers in our region.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, landowners in several South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions, the company being a proposed CO2 pipeline project in South Dakota, and I-Team reporter Beth Warden also discusses the rising tensions surrounding the project.

As COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota, Sen. Thune weighs in on the latest push for more federal funding.

And a survivor of a bison attack at Custer State Park talks about the harrowing incident and her long road to recovery.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

