North Dakota clinic ramps up move across river to Minnesota

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The owner of the sole abortion clinic in North Dakota has been busy getting a new location ready in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Tammi Kromenaker was directing traffic Friday outside a commercial building she bought just a few miles away from her current location in Fargo.

Kromenaker has a lawsuit pending that seeks to block North Dakota’s abortion ban on the grounds that it’s contrary to the state constitution. She’ll have to shut down later this month unless a judge intervenes.

Kromenaker hasn’t said when the new location will open but has said patients won’t see any interruption in service.

