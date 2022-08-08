Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis rally revs up, so does Harley-Davidson in downtown Sturgis.

The Brawl consists of stunt performers putting on a show for people to watch while walking through the rally. This group consists of Harley-Davidson stunt riders that perform at special events and rallies coast-to-coast. The owner of one of the groups that participated in the event says it’s an experience that people should check out, especially with all the preparation work that ensures nobody gets hurt.

“So just a lot of prep so that you get here and you’re not stressing out and then obviously the seat time, we all ride three to four days a week just to come out here and hopefully be able to put it together all in four minutes,” said Joey Robinson

More stunt events will be happening at the Harley-Davidson tent throughout the week.

