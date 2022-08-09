Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, August 8th

Amateur Baseball, SDSU Football, Athlete of the Week and Wall Eagle Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State “B” Amateur Baseball tournament continued in Mitchell Monday. Stig might have a problem with his offense at SDSU and our Athlete of the Week Mattie Weidenbach has an amazing opportunity in September. Plus, the Wall Eagles have the Dome in their sights in November in 9-Man football.

