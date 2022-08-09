3 arrested in connection to Mall of America lockdown; Suspected shooter still at large

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices.

Bloomington police say 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. Lark and another man accused in the shooting, 23-year-old Rashad Jamal May, are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. KSTP-TV identifid the suspects as Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir and Delyanie Arnold.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

From left to right: Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir and Delyanie Arnold (Bloomington Police Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.