Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
The South Dakota DOC says an inmate who is likely to re-offend will be released from prison soon.
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger
Petito's family said proper intervention in Utah could've saved her life.
Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police, saying they failed her
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another sunny, warm day
A principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school get licensed to help with the bus...
Principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses